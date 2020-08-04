mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Money Man Is Sticking To The Grind On "Progress"

Aron A.
August 03, 2020 21:04
268 Views
30
1
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Progress
Money Man

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Money Man is chasing paper on his latest record.


Money Man is really one of those artists who release music without really saying much to anyone. It's not uncommon to scroll down YouTube to find that he's released numerous tracks over a short period of time, especially demos. This weekend, it feels like he may have dumped a few songs on his hard drive onto YouTube for his fans. He has the luxury to do that, as well. On his latest record, "Progress," Money Man comes through with some motivation for anyone on the hustle. He details keeping his eye on the ball as he manifests his goals. "I got tunnel vision, they can't stop a n***a progress," he raps on the hook. "All my money tall, bitch/ Ain't no short-man complex." 

Along with this single, he also dropped off "Out Da Box." Check out his latest offering below.

Quotable Lyrics
Arrogant ass n***a, damn, I can't help but pop shit
I know if we go down then I'm guaranteed to pop shit
Bitch, I'm from the streets, so how the fuck can I be on pop shit?
They don't know no real struggle, they ain't never lost shit

Money Man
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  1
  268
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Money Man
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Money Man Is Sticking To The Grind On "Progress"
30
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject