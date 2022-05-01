Money Man Is Stacking "Plenty" On His "Whale Games" EP

We've already recommended Money Man's "Influential" this weekend, but his 5-track Whale Games EP is so good that we're back with another suggestion for you – the project's opener, "Plenty."

Considering that the song comes in at under two minutes, the New York rapper was able to pack in plenty of relentless rhymes, flexing the various ways in which he's been able to amass his fortune over the years.

"Money Man carrying the rap game fr," one listener praised the new arrival over in the YouTube music video's comments. Others added, "Give this man credit for the consistent drops," and "This way better than the new Future, keep it coming."

Other titles on Whale Games include "Misbehave, "Presale," and "Air Holes." If you haven't streamed the new EP from Money Man yet, check it out here, and if you have, take some time to share your favourite lyrics in the comment section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Half a mill' from scammin', I got plenty used to pay my jeweller with them

Better use card credit for her t*tties

Drop the n*ggas eight round of F150

Yeah, drained the ATM, I was in the fifties