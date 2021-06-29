mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Money Man Is Getting To It On "Wired"

Aron A.
June 28, 2021 20:08
Money Man drops off "Wired."


Money Man is back with another one. The Atlanta rapper slid through on Friday with his latest drop, "Wired," which finds him detailing his non-stop hustle and relentless grind for the bag by any means necessary. The mellow guitar strings are perfectly paired with Money Man's slurry auto-tuned vocals. 

The "24" rapper has been riding high off of the productive 2020 he had. The rapper banked off of the pandemic with the release of Epidemic and State Of Emergency. Though he's yet to release any new bodies of work this year, he has been sharing new singles including the Young Dolph-assisted banger, "Whole Lotta" back in May.

Check out the latest drop from Money Man below and let us know what you think in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics
N***as shit, it be trash, it be microwaved
I might hit a check, get a 100 K
I want the motherfuckin' income
Now these niggas got red rum
You hear the motherfuckin' war drums

Money Man
