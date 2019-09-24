Money Man Is Back With The Bag On "Blind Man"

The independent life is serving Money Man well these days. The rapper just released his project, Area 51 last week but it didn't take him long to release something new. The rapper came through with his new song, "Blind Man" just a few days later. The rapper's latest track was produced by Yung Lan who cooks up a soulful, trap-centric instrumental. Money Man's voice is loaded up on auto-tune but he uses it as a tool to add more textures to his own vocals.

That's the thing about Money Man's music. From his production choice to the way his vocals are mixed, there's a rich tone to that texturizes the luxurious lifestyle that comes with the gritty life that comes with being knee-deep in the streets.

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't let these bitches play like Sega Genesis

Treat the circle like a gym, you need a membership

I got young street n***as up under me, apprenticeship

