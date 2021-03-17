Money Man Is Back With A New Track "Doses"

After years of hustling, it felt like in 2020, Money Man was finally getting his proper shine. Largely due to the success of the Kobe Bryant-inspired, "24" ft. Lil Baby, plus his back-to-back releases of Epidemic and State Of Emergency, finally earned him the recognition he deserved following years of hustling. Even with the success, he hasn't switched up his hustle by unloading new singles on his YouTube page with little to no announcement.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest cut, "Doses." The rapper's latest record finds him reflecting on the growth in his career, bossing up, and finally seeing the success of his career. "Showed no love on the price, it was forty-three/ I'm not trappin' for free, gotta charge a fee," he raps with auto-tune accentuating the pain in his voice.

Check the latest record from Money Man below.

Quotable Lyrics

I just want her to fulfill my fantasy

With that fire, you'll get burned like third-degree

I just shoot, I don't say nothin' verbally

N***a retrograde just like they mercury