Money Man Is Back At It With "Big Money"

Money Man has returned to the fold with his second project of the year, and also, his second within the span of three months' time-- so it's safe to say it's Money Man Season. This all comes after the rapper was somewhat silent (at least when it comes to our Money Man release expectations) for most of the year-- he only delivered one project in 2021, the album Blockchain.

That being said, Big Money is a succinct album, giving fans 12 songs with an unusual amount of features for the Atlanta native-- G Herbo, Nardo Wick, Benny the Butcher, Peezy and more appear across the tracklist, compared to Money Man's typically sparse guest list. The album was preceded with singles "Big Money" and "New York."

As Money Man tends to do, this new album also comes alongside the EMPIRE & Big Money Commemorative NFT-- despite the crypto market crashing at the moment, you can still get some exclusive access when you do purchase the NFT, such as meet and greets with the rapper himself (more info on that here).

Check out the tracklist below and hit play. Let us know what you think of the latest Money Man release.

Big Money Tracklist: