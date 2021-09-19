Money Man Gets To The Bag On "Lil Feature"

The rap game is all about consistency, especially for independent artists. While rappers and creatives have more control over their art more than ever before, they also benefit from platforms like YouTube and Soundcloud where music can be freely uploaded into the world. This, of course, isn't anything new but very few artists are flooding the streets weekly with new music like Money Man.

The ATL rapper has hardly let a week go past this year without a new offering. This week, he slid through with a brand new single titled, "Lil Feature." Honing into the ominous, muddy production, and syrupy auto-tuned flows, Money Man delivers your "get money" anthem for this week, referencing his business acumen and his vegan-friendly lifestyle.

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm learnin', I'm reading

Got soldiers, I feed 'em

We don't get defeated

We swiping some pieces