Money Man Digs Into The "Lost Files" On New Freestyle

Money Man has flown under the radar for a minute but he's continued to flood the market with new music. Following his departure from Cash Money, he took advantage of the indie life and dropped music at his own discretion. That being said, he made it for time lost and dropped music on the fly whether its a freestyle recorded hours before or demos that have been sitting around.

Over the weekend, Money Man blessed fans with a little something. He came through with the "Lost Files" freestyle a few days ago which is a short effort running for a minute and a half. He takes on rich production powered by church organ as he details getting it out the mud and diversifying his income.

Quotable Lyrics

I'mma sell these bags then I'mma get ghost

F*ck these n***as, these n***as do the most

Got two incomes: music & dope

I forgot about plastic, I got one mo'