Money Man Comes Through With New Single "Live Sum Mo"

Money Man has been in the game for a minute, becoming an underground icon with his Black Circle mixtape trilogy. Most recently, he's impressed the masses with his hit record "24" with Lil Baby. One of the smartest minds in the music business, Money Man continues to release new material, coming through on Thursday with his new single "Live Sum Mo."

The track was released alongside a new music video. As Money Man catches his flow and effortlessly slides through for the two-minute cut, the Trauma Tone-produced song arrives with a video showing the rapper around his house, in the car, and in other locations. He references his vegan lifestyle and more on the record.

Listen to "Live Sum Mo" below and stay tuned for more new music from Money Man.

Quotable Lyrics:

Send my love out to the store, she brought me fifty vegan wraps

Everybody plant-based in this hoe, this here a vegan trap