Money Man Catches A Vibe On "For You"

It seems like Money Man is picking up where he left off. 2020 was a massive year for the rapper who found success with the release of the Lil Baby-assisted remix to "24," the single he released in dedication to Kobe Bryant. Since then, he's maintained a stronghold on the rap game. Independently, at that.

The luxury of being independent of the major label machine allows Money Man to move at his own pace, which means fans are constantly receiving something new to vibe to. This weekend, the rapper delivered a brand new single, titled, "For You." The muddy vocals over guitar-laden production are present as ever as Money Man reflects on love and wealth.

Check out the latest offering from Money Man below and keep your eyes peeled for new music.

Quotable Lyrics

I pull up like Harden and shoot out the dribble,

I'm good and I'm evil, I'm stuck in the middle

I'm rocking them Jimmy Choo Tim’s with the crystals

He look at me wrong he get popped like a 'ciscle

