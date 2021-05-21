mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Money Man & Young Dolph Team Up On "Whole Lotta"

Joshua Robinson
May 21, 2021 10:25
267 Views
20
1
Money Man/Black Circle/EmpireMoney Man/Black Circle/Empire
Money Man/Black Circle/Empire

Whole Lotta
Money Man Feat. Young Dolph

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Money Man is back with his new Young Dolph-assisted single "Whole Lotta."


At the start ofo 2020, Money Man appeared poised to take over. Within the first quarter of the year, the Black Circle artist had released two well-received projects, State of Emergency and Epidemic. The latter of the two spawned his fan-favorite single "24" with Lil Baby, but since his March releases, Money Man sort of took a step back and resorted to releasing loose singles on his YouTube

Today, the Atlanta artist is back with his first DSP-ready single of 2021. Titled "Whole Lotta," Money Man's new song finds him rapping side by side with Paper Route Empire rapper Young Dolph.

Led by an infectious "Whole Lotta"-filled hook, Money Man's new song is full of flexes and quotable bars from both him and his Memphis collaborator. Having uploaded "Whole Lotta" to streaming services, Money Man's latest single may signal that the former Cash Money artist is at long last gearing up to drop a new project.

Stay tuned for more Money Man updates, and in the meantime, check out "Whole Lotta" with Young Dolph below.

Quotable Lyrics

Whole lot of hash, I be usin' that butane
Whole lotta, whole lotta vibes, I'm the new wave
Whole lotta hundreds inside of my bookbag
Count up a hundred while rockin' a durag

Money Man
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  267
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Money Man Young Dolph
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Money Man & Young Dolph Team Up On "Whole Lotta"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject