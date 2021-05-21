Money Man & Young Dolph Team Up On "Whole Lotta"

At the start ofo 2020, Money Man appeared poised to take over. Within the first quarter of the year, the Black Circle artist had released two well-received projects, State of Emergency and Epidemic. The latter of the two spawned his fan-favorite single "24" with Lil Baby, but since his March releases, Money Man sort of took a step back and resorted to releasing loose singles on his YouTube.

Today, the Atlanta artist is back with his first DSP-ready single of 2021. Titled "Whole Lotta," Money Man's new song finds him rapping side by side with Paper Route Empire rapper Young Dolph.

Led by an infectious "Whole Lotta"-filled hook, Money Man's new song is full of flexes and quotable bars from both him and his Memphis collaborator. Having uploaded "Whole Lotta" to streaming services, Money Man's latest single may signal that the former Cash Money artist is at long last gearing up to drop a new project.

Stay tuned for more Money Man updates, and in the meantime, check out "Whole Lotta" with Young Dolph below.

Quotable Lyrics

Whole lot of hash, I be usin' that butane

Whole lotta, whole lotta vibes, I'm the new wave

Whole lotta hundreds inside of my bookbag

Count up a hundred while rockin' a durag