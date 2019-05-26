mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Money Man & Lil Gotit Puff On "New Strains" In Their New Collab

Aron A.
May 26, 2019 18:02
New Strains
Money Man Feat. Lil Gotit

Money Man and Lil Gotit team up for a banger.


Money Man's been steadily keeping the streets flooded with new music over the past year ever since he left Cash Money. His YouTube page has been a continuous source of new music whether it be a new single, freestyles or demos. Earlier this year, he began to tease his new project, Paranoia which finally arrived on Friday. It's a long project with 25 songs in total and only three guest features. Young Thug's affiliate Lil Gotit is among the three features and lends Money Man a hand on "New Strain."

Money Man and Lil Gotit team up for their collaboration, "New Strain" off of Money Man's Paranoia. Over a smooth trap beat, the two of them flex their swag and status. Aside from Lil Gotit, Paranoia also features Guap Tarantino and Young Mal.

Quotable Lyrics
Had to go switch up my aim
Burnin' on brand new strain
Why a n***a up, n***a strange
I done made plenty mistakes
Got bales in the Ford Escape

Money Man
Money Man Lil Gotit new music new track paranoia
