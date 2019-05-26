Money Man & Lil Gotit Puff On "New Strains" In Their New Collab

Money Man's been steadily keeping the streets flooded with new music over the past year ever since he left Cash Money. His YouTube page has been a continuous source of new music whether it be a new single, freestyles or demos. Earlier this year, he began to tease his new project, Paranoia which finally arrived on Friday. It's a long project with 25 songs in total and only three guest features. Young Thug's affiliate Lil Gotit is among the three features and lends Money Man a hand on "New Strain."

Money Man and Lil Gotit team up for their collaboration, "New Strain" off of Money Man's Paranoia. Over a smooth trap beat, the two of them flex their swag and status. Aside from Lil Gotit, Paranoia also features Guap Tarantino and Young Mal.

Quotable Lyrics

Had to go switch up my aim

Burnin' on brand new strain

Why a n***a up, n***a strange

I done made plenty mistakes

Got bales in the Ford Escape

