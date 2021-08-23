mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Money Man & BC JRoc Team Up On "Dr. Rose"

Aron A.
August 23, 2021 19:33
Dr. Rose
Money Man Feat. BC Jroc

Money Man and BC JRoc pay homage to Dallas dentist/rapper Dr. Rose on their new collaboration.


The rap game is good but there's definitely bigger bags to collect in the world of orthodontia. Last year, Houston dentist/rapper Dr. Rose made headlines after he was shot in an attempted robbery. Thankfully, he survived the shooting and is now the inspiration behind the latest release from Money Man.

The Atlanta rapper returned this week with a brand new banger alongside BC JRoc titled, "Dr. Rose." Over shimmering trap production, the auto-tuned triplet flows delve deep into their spending habits, street politics, and even what's on their watchlist (Money Man is heavy on Ozark these days).

Money Man has been delivering a steady stream of music this year including the singles, "LLC," "Live Sum Mo" and the Young Dolph-assisted banger, "Whole Lotta."

Peep "Dr. Rose" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Plug sent the load, I ain't like it, got sent back
Young n***a bored so I made him go spin back
He don't know the address, spin the whole cul-de-sac
Drac with a biscuit and it came with a shoulder strap

Money Man
Via YOUTUBE
Money Man BC Jroc
