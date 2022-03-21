Deshaun Watson was given a historic contract with the Cleveland Browns despite the fact that he is facing 22 civil lawsuits for sexual assault. While he won't be charged criminally, there is still a chance he ends up losing these civil suits, and as you can imagine, fans are disgusted by the precedent this could set as the Browns are effectively declaring victory on Watson's behalf before anything has been officially settled.

Whether he is innocent or not, there is a real chance that he gets suspended by the NFL to start the season, and for some, that is enough to show how Watson did not deserve his new contract. This is a sentiment that was shared by First Take moderator Molly Qerim today as she went off on the Browns move, noting that it was way too early to make such a move.

Scott Legato/Getty Images for Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Golf Classic produced by PGD Global

"To me, it's still premature," Qerim said. "There's 22 civil suits. I don't know whether he's won or lost. That's why I think it's premature by the Cleveland Browns to give this man the most guaranteed money ever. I already think the rule is egregious in terms of six games for abusing children, women, sexual assault, domestic violence. That rule needs to be changed. That's a minimum of one season. So Deshaun Watson, if all these 22 women lied on him and he wins every civil case, all 22 of them, go for it, break the bank. But that's not where we are right now."

While many will disagree with Qerim, there are certainly others who think she is right on the money. After all, if Watson does lose his civil cases, then the Browns will end up with egg on their face, in the most embarrassing way possible.

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this developing story.