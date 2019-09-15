Molly Brazy Previews New Album With "In N Out" track

Detroit torchbearer Molly Brazy has returned to share her "In N Out" single, a proper preview into her forthcoming Built To Last album, set to arrive on September 27th.

On the track, you'll find Molly drawing the line in the sand as she makes the difference, keeping her mind on chasing nothing but money. When Built To Last arrives, fans can expect to hear additional vocals from Kash Doll who holds the project's sole feature. Star power is more distributed in the backend as production arrives from the likes of Go Grizzly and Pooh Beatz among others.

Built To Last tracklist:



1. Knockem Out

2. Wood

3. All That

4. Count That

5. Snaxk (ft. Kash Doll)

6. In N Out

7. Uh Huh

8. Keep Em Comin

9. Break a Bank

10. Make It Rain

11. Everything Did

Quotable Lyrics

You ain't got the money then I'm out

Get that money, then I'm in and I'm out

Ass like your check, I make it bounce

Hit that bank I just be in and I'm out