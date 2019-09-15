mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Molly Brazy Previews New Album With "In N Out" track

Milca P.
September 15, 2019 02:34
121 Views
01
0
CoverCover

In N Out
Molly Brazy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Molly Brazy shows out on her latest.


Detroit torchbearer Molly Brazy has returned to share her "In N Out" single, a proper preview into her forthcoming Built To Last album, set to arrive on September 27th.

On the track, you'll find Molly drawing the line in the sand as she makes the difference, keeping her mind on chasing nothing but money. When Built To Last arrives, fans can expect to hear additional vocals from Kash Doll who holds the project's sole feature. Star power is more distributed in the backend as production arrives from the likes of Go Grizzly and Pooh Beatz among others.

Built To Last tracklist:

1. Knockem Out
2. Wood
3. All That
4. Count That
5. Snaxk (ft. Kash Doll)
6. In N Out
7. Uh Huh
8. Keep Em Comin
9. Break a Bank
10. Make It Rain
11. Everything Did
Quotable Lyrics
You ain't got the money then I'm out
Get that money, then I'm in and I'm out
Ass like your check, I make it bounce
Hit that bank I just be in and I'm out
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  121
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Molly Brazy new music built to last detroit
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Molly Brazy Previews New Album With "In N Out" track
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject