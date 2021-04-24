Moe & Zaytoven Team Up On "Moetoven"

Zaytoven is on his way to the producer hall of fame if he hasn't been inducted already. For nearly 20 years, he's blessed us with bangers on bangers, transformed the sound of the South, and continues to maintain a level head. Despite working with the biggest artists in the game, it's clear there's a thrill in working with artists outside of his usual circle.

This week, Zaytoven unveiled his new collaborative project with Orlando, FL native Moe titled, Moetoven. The collaborative effort from the producer extraordinaire and the buzzing Florida native is an quick eight-track effort that largely builds off of their chemistry. However, artists like Young Scooter, Hotboii and Mula McGrady grace the tracklisting, as well.

Check out the new collab project from Moe and Zaytoven below.