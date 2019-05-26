Veteran DJ Moby's memoir Then It Fell Apart has been earning the music maker a new place in headlines. First he grabbed attention with the claim that he dated Natalie Portman, an account refuted by the actress who describes Moby as a "creepy older man." In the same memoir, Moby also revealed another interesting talking point when he detailed the time that OutKast's Andre 3000 turned down a collaboration.

Pitchfork details an excerpt in which 3 Stacks and Moby linked up at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards. According to Moby, he approached Andre and attempted to hug him. 3000 "quickly stepped backward," and when Moby inquired about the two possibly collaborating, the southern pioneer allegedly replied, "Moby, you know I like you, but just too many people are hating on you right now."

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

You'll recall that the 2002 VMAs was the same setting in which Eminem infamously denounced the DJ during an acceptance speech.

In Portman's case, she denied Moby's claims in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, explaining that shewas a teenager during the time that she'd known him: "I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school."

As for 3 Stacks, it's unlikely that we'll get any statement from the rather reclusive figure.