Moby Apologizes To Natalie Portman For Claiming They Dated In Autobiography

Moby recently dropped off his autobiography Then It Fell Apart that claimed he was in a short relationship with actress Natalie Portman when he was 33 and she was 20. The recalling of his past brought on some backlash from the actress who not only denied they were ever in a relationship but she was also upset that she never got any word of her being featured in his book.

"I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school," Natalie stated. "That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me," she said. "It wasn't the case. There are many factual errors and inventions. I would have liked him or his publisher to reach out to fact check."



Moby, who also defended himself against Natalie, has now come to realize where he went wrong and has issued an apology on the matter. "As some time has passed I've realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid," Mobdy began his post to Instagram. Moby further apologized for the distress he may have caused Natalie's family and anyone else he included in his book.

"Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should've acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago," he added.