Mobb Deep dropped their iconic sophomore album, The Infamous, 25 years ago today (April 25th), and to commemorate its legacy, surviving member Havoc and Sony Music have put out a digital expanded edition of the album. This special anniversary edition of the groundbreaking hip hop duo's 1995 album includes bonus tracks such as "Shook Ones, Part I (Original Version)", as well as Infamous Sessions Mixes of “The Money (Version 2)” and “Lifestyles Of The Infamous," available online now for the first time ever. In addition to its digital release, a deluxe 12″ vinyl 25th-anniversary edition of The Infamous will be available for purchase later this year, and will include "a variety of rare mixes, alternate takes and unreleased tracks" recorded during the creation of the album in 1994.

A live stream celebration of the 25th anniversary of The Infamous will also be taking place on Caffeine, a recently established broadcast company, on Saturday (April 25th) at 7:00pm EST/4:00pm PST. The event will be hosted by Havoc and will be streamed from his apartment in New York City. According to The Source, "the stream will feature surprise appearances, a preview of the upcoming Mobb Deep documentary, a performance by Mobb Deep on tour, and a tribute to the late Prodigy." Fans will also have the opportunity to ask Havoc questions in the chat and participate in trivia about Mobb Deep. Collaborators and producers on The Infamous will be invited to speak about the creation of the legendary rap masterpiece, as well.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

“When Prodigy and I started on The Infamous album, all we wanted to do is to make good music—give the world a glimpse of our lives—put out an audible image of Queensbridge so that people could hear what we see every day," Havoc said. "I guess we were successful because 25 years later, many believe that this record is one of the greatest hip-hop records of all times." Stream The Infamous: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition below and catch the celebratory live stream tonight on Caffeine.

