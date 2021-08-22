The death of Mo3 rattled the rap game, specifically in the South. The budding Dallas rapper had already gained a buzz following massive street singles and a nod from Boosie Badazz. And while his team has been working endlessly to keep his name alive with the release of Shottaz 4Eva, other rappers who simply appreciated Mo3's music have contributed to these efforts.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On Friday, Mo3's camp unveiled a brand new single featuring Morray titled, "In My Blood." However, it turns out that Morray wasn't the first choice for the record. Mo3's manager Benjamin Rainwater recently sat down with Street Starz where he revealed that "In My Blood" was created with another rapper in mind -- Rod Wave.

“Actually, the song Morray got on, we made that for Rod Wave," Rainwater said. Morray has previously expressed his genuine appreciation for Mo3's music in the past. Ahead of the song's release, Morray paid a visit to Mo3's gravesite along with the late rapper's son.

"'Cause 3 was alive when we tried to get that done but then somebody genuine came, you know. He a real n***a. He gave all the proceeds on the publishing side to Mo3 family. He didn’t take a dollar," Rainwater added.

Though we haven't heard Rod Wave's reasoning behind why the track may or may not have worked, fans have speculated that there's been tension between the St. Petersburg singer and Morray. On Friday, Rod Wave shared the deluxe edition of SoulFly including the single "Get Ready" ft. Kodak Black. Some fans have speculated that Rod Wave may have been throwing shots at Morray on the record.

"Labels used to look past me, now they trying to remake me/ Grab a fat n***a out the trenches and replace me/Tryna duplicate me, can’t be," he sings on the record. Along with the reference of another "fat" rapper, many believed Rod Wave was also referencing Morray's record, "Trenches.