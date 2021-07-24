mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mo3's "Get Back" Kicks Off Campaign For "Shottaz 4Eva (Deluxe)"

Aron A.
July 24, 2021 16:23
R.I.P MO3!


Mo3's team is keeping his name alive in whatever way possible. The rapper's first posthumous album, Shottaz 4eva dropped earlier this year, boasting 12 tracks with appearances from Boosie Badazz, Kevin Gates, Foogiano, YFN Lucci, and more. However, it appears that his team is preparing for the release of a deluxe edition in the near future. This week, they kicked off the campaign with "Get Back." The thrilling banger finds MO3 tackling smooth Southern production with his pronounced flow and charged-up delivery.

Mo3 was shot and killed in November 2020 following a car chase in Texas. In April, a second suspect in Mo3's murder case was arrested and charged. 

Check out the latest offering from Mo3 below and sound off with your thoughts on the new track.

Quotable Lyrics
No internet, bitch, I won't at 'em
Get off the 'Gram and let's get active
The only time they get a tag from me? When?
When I toe tag 'em
Big ol' choppa, body bag 'em
Bitch, I'm cut throat, I'm a savage

Mo3
Mo3
