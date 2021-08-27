Mo3 Posthumously Releases "Shottaz 4Eva" Deluxe Edition With 8 New Songs

Mo3 had an inimitable voice, which makes it so heartbreaking to realize that the Dallas-based rapper is gone. Last year, Mo3 was fatally shot on the freeway after being chased by a gunman. The Boosie Badazz-affiliated rapper was rising up nationally in terms of his popularity, and his posthumous releases have helped to bring even more of a spotlight to his art.

This year, the rapper's family and team released his album Shottaz 4Eva, which includes the hit songs "Outside (Better Days)" and "Broken Love." The deluxe edition was recently announced and on Thursday night, it dropped on all streaming services, including Mo3's collaboration with Morray, as well as a song with Derez De'Shon.

The deluxe copy features eight new songs at the tail end of the album, bringing the tracklist to a total of twenty cuts. Listen to the new records below and let us know what you think. RIP Mo3.

Tracklist:

1. They Can't

2. Outside (Better Days) [with Og Bobby Billions]

3. Out The Gym

4. By The River (feat. Boosie Badazz)

5. Thought I Knew

6. Money Mya (feat. Boosie Badazz)

7. Lit (feat. YFN Lucci)

8. Mob (feat. Foogiano)

9. Broken Love (with Kevin Gates)

10. Oh Yeah (feat. Tre Dae)

11. I Wanna Kno

12. Keep Faith

13. Slide On Em

14. In My Blood (with Morray)

15. Get Back

16. Broken Hearted

17. Last Time

18. Dance Lil Tre

19. Soul Ties (feat. Derez De'Shon)

20. Second Chance