Mo3 Posthumously Releases "Shottaz 4Eva" Deluxe Edition With 8 New Songs

Alex Zidel
August 27, 2021 11:54
Shottaz 4Eva (Deluxe)
Mo3

The deluxe version of Mo3's "Shottaz 4Eva" album features Morray and Derez De'Shon.


Mo3 had an inimitable voice, which makes it so heartbreaking to realize that the Dallas-based rapper is gone. Last year, Mo3 was fatally shot on the freeway after being chased by a gunman. The Boosie Badazz-affiliated rapper was rising up nationally in terms of his popularity, and his posthumous releases have helped to bring even more of a spotlight to his art.

This year, the rapper's family and team released his album Shottaz 4Eva, which includes the hit songs "Outside (Better Days)" and "Broken Love." The deluxe edition was recently announced and on Thursday night, it dropped on all streaming services, including Mo3's collaboration with Morray, as well as a song with Derez De'Shon.

The deluxe copy features eight new songs at the tail end of the album, bringing the tracklist to a total of twenty cuts. Listen to the new records below and let us know what you think. RIP Mo3.

Tracklist:

1. They Can't
2. Outside (Better Days) [with Og Bobby Billions]
3. Out The Gym
4. By The River (feat. Boosie Badazz)
5. Thought I Knew
6. Money Mya (feat. Boosie Badazz)
7. Lit (feat. YFN Lucci)
8. Mob (feat. Foogiano)
9. Broken Love (with Kevin Gates)
10. Oh Yeah (feat. Tre Dae)
11. I Wanna Kno
12. Keep Faith
13. Slide On Em
14. In My Blood (with Morray)
15. Get Back
16. Broken Hearted
17. Last Time
18. Dance Lil Tre
19. Soul Ties (feat. Derez De'Shon)
20. Second Chance

