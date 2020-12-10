The shocking news of Mo3's murder in broad daylight continues to reverberate throughout the industry. One month ago, Mo3, real name Melvin Noble, was driving on a Dallas highway in his hometown when he was engaged in an altercation with another person on the road. He stopped his vehicle and got out to run, but the suspect chased the rapper while firing shots. The suspect drove off, and authorities have been trying to piece together information to figure out the person or persons responsible.

On Wednesday (December 9), Fox 4 News reported that an arrest has been made. Kewon Dontrell White, 21 (some reports state that he's 22), has been "taken into federal custody for prohibited person in possession of a firearm" and has been charged with murder. White's bond has not yet been set and police believe that he is the person who chased Mo3 down the highway before killing him in cold blood.

Boosie Badazz attended a vigil for Mo3 in Dallas following his friend and collaborator's death. While there, Boosie's sprinter van was shot at during an attack. The rapper took a bullet to the leg and is recovering. There were rumors that Boosie would lose his leg, but the rapper later debunked those reports.

