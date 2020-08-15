Mo3 & Kevin Gates Hold The Streets Down On "Broken Love"

The streets don't love you and MO3 makes that clear on his single, "Broken Love." Though the original dropped just a few months ago, the rapper is back with a brand new version of the song featuring none other than Kevin Gates. With survivor's instinct, MO3's powerful vocals plow through the production with soul with details of betrayal and love lost to the streets. Kevin Gates proves to be a perfect fit as he emphasizes the feeling of paranoia and uncertainty in the streets. "Fake friends smilin' in my face, send it at my temple/ Package on cap but get me wacked, recorrect my dentures," Gates raps with a passion.

Though we've yet to receive a solo project from MO3 this year, he did team up with Boosie Badazz for their joint effort earlier this year.

Quotable Lyrics

Grandmother tellin' me they play with me to put 'em out they misery

My momma sold pussy, I'm just pretending that I wasn't lookin'

Maybe that's the only reason why I always fall in love with hookers

Standin' in the kitchen, fuckin' dope up, trying to learn to cook it