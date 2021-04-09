Mo3 & Boosie Badazz Trade Bars On "By The River"

Though Mo3 is no longer with us, his memory lives on through a new posthumous album Shottaz 4Eva. With guest appearances from Kevin Gates, YFN Lucci, and Boosie Badazz, the project features several highlight cuts displaying the late rapper's versatility. One such track is "By The River," a duet with his longtime collaborator Boosie Badazz, with whom he had a close friendship. Evidently, that friendship effectively translated into chemistry on wax, as this one is easily one of the album's early highlights.

Over an up-tempo instrumental laced by Keise On Da Track, Mo3 sets it off with an animated opening verse. "Landlord in my apartment knockin' at the door, got an eviction, I'm like fuck, I need to hit a lick," he spits. "Catch a ni*ga lackin', put a jackin' on him / Stick the gun through the window just a lil bit." Boosie steps up to match his stride, kicking a quick flow as he spits some violent bars. "He ain't make it back home, he ain't make it home, he felt it was comin', guess he was ready," raps Badazz. "He took a deep breath, said him a prayer / And threw up his fours at the paramedics."

Check out "By The River" now, and if you like what you hear, show some love to the late Mo3 by streaming his brand new posthumous album.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Traumatized by the block, I gotta think a lot

Thug stimulate your mind, I'm on some ventin' shit

Dope fiends beggin' for a dollar from me

But all I got is fifty cents for a cigarette

Landlord in my apartment knockin' at the door

Got an eviction, I'm like fuck, I need to hit a lick