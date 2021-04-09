mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mo3 & Boosie Badazz Trade Bars On "By The River"

Mitch Findlay
April 09, 2021 11:31
84 Views
01
2
2021 H$M Music2021 H$M Music
2021 H$M Music

By The River
Mo3 Feat. Boosie Badazz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Mo3 and Boosie Badazz spit bars on the up-tempo banger "By The River," a highlight off the posthumous "Shottaz 4Eva" project.


Though Mo3 is no longer with us, his memory lives on through a new posthumous album Shottaz 4EvaWith guest appearances from Kevin Gates, YFN Lucci, and Boosie Badazz, the project features several highlight cuts displaying the late rapper's versatility. One such track is "By The River," a duet with his longtime collaborator Boosie Badazz, with whom he had a close friendship. Evidently, that friendship effectively translated into chemistry on wax, as this one is easily one of the album's early highlights.

Over an up-tempo instrumental laced by Keise On Da Track, Mo3 sets it off with an animated opening verse. "Landlord in my apartment knockin' at the door, got an eviction, I'm like fuck, I need to hit a lick," he spits. "Catch a ni*ga lackin', put a jackin' on him / Stick the gun through the window just a lil bit." Boosie steps up to match his stride, kicking a quick flow as he spits some violent bars. "He ain't make it back home, he ain't make it home, he felt it was comin', guess he was ready," raps Badazz. "He took a deep breath, said him a prayer / And threw up his fours at the paramedics."

Check out "By The River" now, and if you like what you hear, show some love to the late Mo3 by streaming his brand new posthumous album. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Traumatized by the block, I gotta think a lot 
Thug stimulate your mind, I'm on some ventin' shit 
Dope fiends beggin' for a dollar from me 
But all I got is fifty cents for a cigarette 
Landlord in my apartment knockin' at the door 
Got an eviction, I'm like fuck, I need to hit a lick

Mo3
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  2
  84
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Mo3 Boosie Badazz Shottaz 4eva
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mo3 & Boosie Badazz Trade Bars On "By The River"
01
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject