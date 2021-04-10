MO3 & Boosie Badazz Deliver A Gritty Street Tale On "Money Mya"

The South lost a real one last year. MO3 was on his way to the top of the rap game, having already collaborated alongside artists like Kevin Gates and Boosie Badazz who he teamed up with on Badazz MO3. Yesterday, the rapper's posthumous album, Shottaz 4Eva arrived in its entirety. Stacked with 12 songs in total, Boosie Badazz makes two appearances on the tracklist on "By The River" and "Money Mya." The latter is an excellent display of their chemistry on wax, along with gritty storytelling. MO3 details the Bonnie to his Clyde on "Money Mya;" a woman who assists him in carrying out robberies and vengeful acts on his enemies. Boosie only assists on the hook with his hypnotic blues-inflected melodies.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Mya at the trap with all of his partners, she like, "Call me back"

I did, she like, "They here", pulled up on they block, that's where we chalked 'em at (

Mya know the family, she know none of them n***s gon' sling that iron

She said they got money on me, yeah, Mya slid, but I know Mya ain't lying

