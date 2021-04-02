MMA can be a brutal sport as you and your opponent are forced to beat each other up to see who comes out the least damaged. There have been some pretty gruesome injuries to come out of the sport, and recently, fighter Khetag Pliev got the worst of it while in a fight against Devin Goodale.

In the clip below, you can see trainers and Pliev looking down in horror as he is missing his ring finger. Pliev didn't know how the injury was sustained, and he immediately had to forfeit. From there, numerous people had to search for the finger, although it was eventually found in his glove. While speaking to TMZ, Pliev explained exactly what happened.

"In the second round, he caught my glove with one hand and held it," Pliev said. "I felt my finger snapped. He kept pulling my glove and my finger snapped. We kept fighting. When the second round was finished, I see my [bone] was out in the open. I wanted to keep fighting, because I felt like I had this guy. But, the doctor saw that and stopped the fight." It's pretty incredible that Pliev was able to go through that and not even really flinch. Even the commentators were shocked and we're sure the fans were as well. Luckily, Pliev had his finger put back on and now, he is looking to find his way into the UFC.

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

[Via]