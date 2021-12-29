Last week, former MMA fighter David Koenig’s remains were found in a wooded area in Missouri. The discovery came after a man searching for deer antlers came across the human remains which would later be identified as the mixed martial arts fighter.

David Koenig was last seen in a Branson motel in February 2020. His remains were found Dec. 22nd near the 3700 block of Fall Creek Road in the Ozark region. Investigators from the Branson Police Department and the Taney County Coroner’s Office were able to recover the remains and some personal artifacts. Forensic pathologists determined that there were no signs of foul play in Koenig’s death. There currently are no clear causes of death but his mother claims that he may have been in distress at the time of his disappearance.



Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

At the time of his disappearance, his mother did acknowledge that he reached out to his friends for help. “He messaged a few of his friends asking for help. He thought he might be in some sort of trouble. But by the time they read the messages and tried to respond to him, he had stopped messaging. There was no answer from him,” she told Dateline NBC.

After the findings, Koenig’s mother released another statement regarding his death. “Nobody killed Dave. Nobody! He left the Peachtree on foot and never made it home.” She also added, “why he was in distress, and why he walked through the deep woods…we most likely will never know. But he is GONE.”

Koenig was 25 at the time of his disappearance. Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews stated, “while this is not the ending we hoped for, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Koenig.”

