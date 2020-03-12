Coronavirus has taken over the public discourse over the last few days and now, sports leagues everywhere are being forced to take drastic actions. For instance, the NBA suspended all operations last night after it was revealed that Rudy Gobert tested positive for the Coronavirus. Now, his teammate Donovan Mitchell has the virus which makes this situation a lot worse. Teams around the league are being forced into quarantine and now, other leagues are following in the footsteps of the NBA.

According to Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated, Major League Soccer has decided to suspend all operations until further notice. The MLS season had just begun so if they have to cancel it entirely, it won't be so bad compared to the NBA which had some teams already at the 65-game mark.

It will be interesting to see what other leagues decide to suspend their seasons. The NHL is expected to make a decision soon while Major League Baseball is in a position to be proactive. The season hasn't even started yet which gives them plenty of time to act now.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.