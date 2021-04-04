MLB The Show has long been an exclusive title for PlayStation. However, this year's rendition will finally make its way over to the competitor, Xbox. Although we already knew that MLB The Show 21 would arrive on Xbox, we didn't know that Microsoft would pull a move like this. In an effort to offer their gamers added value, MLB The Show 21 will be available on game day through Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass is essentially Netflix for video games. For a monthly fee, you have access to thousands of Xbox games. Games like the Halo series, Gear of War, various Call of Duty titles, and more are all available on Game Pass. Now, those with Game Pass will be able to play MLB The Show 21 for no added cost.

PlayStation 5 is currently outselling the Xbox Series X|S, however, things may change rapidly. At first, it was believed that Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda would still allow Sony users to play games made by that company. That idea has since been shut down, with all signs pointing to Xbox/PC exclusives for all Bethesda titles moving forward. Currently, Madden, NBA2K, and NHL are all on Xbox Game Pass as well.