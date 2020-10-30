Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig has been named in a lawsuit by a woman who claims the free agent sexually assaulted her. According to a report, the anonymous woman claimed that it was nearly two years ago on October 31, 2018, when she attended a Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center in L.A. The City of Angels team was facing off against the Dallas Mavericks, and during the game, she said she went to the restroom with no intention of having sex with Puig. However, she stated that he followed her inside.



Kevork Djansezian / Stringer / Getty Images

TMZ Sports reports that court documents state that the woman said "she was forced into a bathroom and Yasiel Puig grabbed at her trying to take her clothes off, touched her sexual organs during this struggle, and eventually pinned her with 1 arm and used his other to stroke his own penis, exposing himself, and eventually ejaculating."

She's suing him for "sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and false imprisonment." It's unclear if the woman called the authorities after the incident or filed a police report. Her relationship with the baseball player, if there is one, prior to this alleged incident is also unknown. The exact amount in monetary damages that the alleged victim is seeking isn't specified in the lawsuit, but it's reportedly noted that it's in excess of $50K.

Puig's attorney told TMZ that the MLB star "categorically denies" the accusations against him.

