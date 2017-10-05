The MLB Playoffs Division Series get underway today, as the four remaining American League teams will all be in action. In the later matchup, the Wild-Card winning New York Yankees will take on the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tonight's Yankees vs Indians ALDS game is expected to start at 7:38pm ET but the battle has already begun on twitter, and the Yanks are in the lead. Using the team's post-season hashtag, #PinstripePride, the official Yankees twitter account sent out an old photo of LeBron James proudly displaying his New York Yankees fitted.

The 10-year old picture was actually snapped during the 2007 ALDS when the Yankees squared off against the Indians in Cleveland. Although LeBron is an Akron-native he grew up rooting for the Yankees, and has been vocal in his support of the Indians, especially since their success has risen over the last couple of seasons.

During last year's playoff run, LeBron and his Cavs teammates, including noted Yankees fan J.R. Smith, were big supporters of the team, attending games at Progressive Field in their Indians jerseys.

Here's what LeBron had to say last October amid Cleveland's World Series run (H/T CBSSports)

"I'm a supporter of winners," James said, via the New York Post. "As a kid growing up, I needed inspiration to get out of the situation I was in. I loved the Bulls, Cowboys and loved the Yankees. Those are winning franchises. I liked them because they gave me hope of being a winner. That's part of the reason I loved those teams but I definitely support what the Indians are doing right now."

LeBron has yet to comment about the ALDS or which team he's pulling for.

J.R. is in a pickle as well.

Tonight's game between the Yankees and Indians will air on Fox Sports 1 at 7:38pm ET. Game 2 will take place tomorrow night, airing on MLB TV, at 5:08pm ET.