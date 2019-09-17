Felipe Vazquez is one of the best closers in Major League Baseball and plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Today, his career is in jeopardy of being completely shut down after some disturbing accusations have been brought his way. According to TMZ, Vazquez was arrested in Pennsylvania today on an arrest warrant in Florida which alleges he tried to solicit a 13-year-old girl for sex.

In the report, it states a girl, who is now 15, alleges Vazquez has been in contact with her for the last two years and has been sending her sexual messages. The relationship allegedly began in Lee County, Florida and according to officials, Vazquez had recently sent her a video of himself performing an act that is sexual in nature. He allegedly also told her that they would meet up for a sexual encounter once he was done with the season.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Vazquez is now in custody and is also being investigated by the authorities. When he was arrested, police took electronic devices from his home and are hoping to find more materials to aid in their inquiry. So far, Vazquez has been arrest on one charge of "computer pornography - solicitation of a child" and another for "providing obscene material to minors." If authorities find more evidence, he could be facing even more charges.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to follow up.