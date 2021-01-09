MJ GRIZZ Shows His Love For High Class Women On "Standards"

Chicago has a new crooner on its hands with MJ GRIZZ, a talented vocalist who just dropped his latest single "Standards" as an ode to the ladies out there that live their lives with caviar wishes and champagne dreams.

With "Standards," GRIZZ lays it down lovingly with smooths vocals and a serenading instrumental to match. The apple of his eye isn't just any ol' lady of the night either; he's looking for quality to the highest degree as he sorts things out in just under four-and-a-half minutes. Outside of the respectable sentiment of valuing a women with specific standards, MJ definitely gets a bit repetitive at times but still finds a way to keep you tuned in due to his cool-as-ice vocal talent. Although this is way more relaxed than the hard-hitting sounds you're probably used to hearing from Chicago emcees, it's a nice alternative that'll help you slow things down a little in your life at this current time of duress.

MJ GRIZZ might be new to the game, but he's no rookie in the slightest bit. He's already worked with the likes of G Herbo, Ab-Soul, Twista, K Camp and Ye Ali, and with musical inspirations that range from Jay-Z and The Diplomats to Sade and The-Dream, he may be the next genre-bending artist to give the music industry some well-needed diversity. Here's to hoping this guy delivers some heat in 2021 and beyond.

Listen to "Standards" by MJ GRIZZ down below, along with an eclectic animated music video component, and let us know if the Chi-Town homie has some impressive singing chops down below in the comments:

Quotable Lyrics:

She don't trust just any n***a

She don't fuck just any n***a

She got standards

She won't smoke with any n***a

Won't be seen with any n***a

She got standards

Cause she loves attention..