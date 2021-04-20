For many, an album from Black Hippy would be a dream release, unlikely though it may be at this current moment. During a recent interview with Adam 22 on No Jumper, Derek "MixedByAli" Ali took a moment to explain where things ultimately veered off course for the stacked group of lyricists.

At around the one hour and seven-minute mark, Ali admits that there was a time where an album was actively in the works, presumably around the year 2010. "It was happening," he reveals. "We worked on hella records. But then everybody's individual success started going crazy. At that time, Q wasn't really taking off, then he dropped Setbacks. Soul was doing his Longterm series."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"[Black Hippy is] how we can bring more love to everyone, get more eyes and ears on all the artists," he continues. "But then they start getting their own traction within the community and within the industry. It was just a natural thing, there just wasn't no time. Things got busier and busier and busier, and then real life came in. People were having kids, started taking time for themselves. Blocking specific time for sessions. Ultimately, the timing didn't line up."

Adam remarks that TDE's reputation as a label that prioritizes quality over quantity is well-founded, though it can occasionally lead to vast periods of downtime between releases. "Quality over quantity, facts man," replies Ali. "It's harder nowadays cause there's so much music dropping, it's like dropping music into a black pit and seeing what survives. But the one thing that got us here is quality, and it's one thing we try to keep that integrity. All the artists involved with TDE make sure that when they drop, it's going to be right."

For much more from MixedByAli, one of hip-hop's most influential minds behind the boards (and among the few with any knowledge surrounding Kendrick Lamar's new album), check out his full interview with Adam 22 on No Jumper below.

WATCH: Derek "MixedByAli" on Adam 22's No Jumper