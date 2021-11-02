MixedByAli Signee Malik Moses Drops New Single "Show Me Something" With Bas

MixedByAli has been an influential staple in hip-hop since the early 2010s. Helping to craft several smash hits throughout Kendrick Lamar's career, as well as working with A$AP Rocky and Childish Gambino, MixedByAli is undeniably one of the rap game's most important sound engineers.

With this platform, MixedByAli decided to create his own record label NoName Recordings, with the help of business partner Dan Maynard.

NoName is currently stationed in Tarzana, CA, utilizing the same studio headquarters first used by Death Row Records in the 1990s. With resources like these at his disposal, their first signed artist Malik Moses dropped the label's first release "Show Me Something" featuring Dreamville's Bas on Nov. 1.

Hailing from Baltimore, MD, Moses' soulful singing voice and effortless bars provide a smooth atmosphere for the track. The song is produced by Groove, who has most notably worked with other Dreamville artists like J. Cole and EARTHGANG , as well as Smino and Saba.

Bas' verse on the second half of the track comes after a harmonious bridge from Moses. He raps a prideful verse directed at a woman he was involved with, full of spite and regret for their current standing.

Laced with Malik Moses' background vocals, Bas' portion places a nice bow at the top of MixedByAli's first gift to the world as a label executive.

Check out Malik Moses' fresh track "Show Me Something" with Bas below.

Quotable Lyrics

Why do you need to know everything?

Makin' me feel like I'm crazy

I ditched the weed for my lady

I ditched the keys and my 'Cedes