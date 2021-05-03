Utah's moderate Republican Sen. Mitt Romney was met with a barrage of boos from a crowd in Salt Lake City, Saturday, after admitting that he wasn't a fan of former President Donald Trump. The crowd shouted at him, calling him a "communist" and a "traitor.

"I'm a man who says what he means, and you know I was not a fan of our last president's character issues," said Romney.



Pool / Getty Images

As the crowd laid into him, Romney asked the crowd multiple questions.

"Aren't you embarrassed?" the senator asked the crowd.

"So what do you think about President Biden's first hundred days?" he added.

"You can boo all you like," continued Romney. "I've been a Republican all of my life. My dad was the governor of Michigan and I was the Republican nominee for president in 2012."

Romney was the only Republican to vote to impeach Trump twice.

Earlier this week, CNN conducted a study that found 70% of Republicans do not believe that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election fairly. Also this week, conservative news outlet Newsmax apologized to Dominion Voting Systems and admitted that they had not found any evidence that the company interfered with election results.

