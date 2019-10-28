Mitchell Bailey Drops Off "Nocturnal" Single

Nova Scotia-bred emcee Mitchell Bailey has come through with his latest "Nocturnal" track, produced by Loa Gaze. The new track finds the 22-year -old floating over a menacing backdrop as he waxes poetically of his work ethic.

The selection arrives as just the latest in a string of loose releases this year that have all followed up on his Season One and Season Two EPs. Prior to that, Bailey's last full-length offering arrived in 2017 by way of his Last Time Introducing Myself album. What we can expect next is Mitchell Bailey's Season Three entry in his series of EPs.

Until that body of work arrives, however, get to know the budding emcee via "Nocturnal" below.

Quotable Lyrics

See their top 5 list, I'm the only name that's missing

They think that I'm tripping, think that I'm popping shit

But I got you popping in every state and the provinces.