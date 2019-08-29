In honor of Mamba Day (8/24) last weekend, a number of brands rolled out exclusive Kobe Bryant products in celebration of the Black Mamba's illustrious career. For instance, Nike launched Kobe's new signature sneaker, the Kobe AD NXT, as well as several collabs with Undefeated, while Spalding re-introduced the "Infusion" basketball in his honor.

Mitchell & Ness also got in on the Mamba Day festivities by launching a limited edition Kobe Bryant jersey from the Lakers' 2008-09 championship season. The premium golden jersey, priced at $350, is still available in sizes ranging from Small to XXL. Click here for more details.

If you missed out on the other "Mamba Day" items, Nike has at least one more surprise in store. As a follow up to the four-pack of Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro collabs, the two brands have announced plans to release a special edition "Black Mamba" colorway in September. Click here for more details on that colorway.