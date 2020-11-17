mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mitch Unleashes "Better For You" Ft. YG, Ty Dolla $ign & More

Aron A.
November 16, 2020 21:02
215 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Better For You
Mitch

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Mitch releases his new project "Better For You" ft. BEAM, Yung Pinch, YG, and more.


Mitch has been one of the most promising new voices coming out of the West. Though music was never an intentional career choice, his God-given talent has evident led him to a path of being a musician by trade. This past Friday, he returned with his latest project, Better For You. Laced with eight songs, Mitch includes a ton of talent to help bring his vision to life, especially his 4Hunnid homies. YG makes two appearances on the tracklist including on a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. Other features on the project include BEAM, Yung Pinch, YG, Ann Marie, Day Sulan and Illham.

Blurring the lines between R&B and hip-hop, Better For You is a more potent showing of the 4Hunnid signee's potential. Peep the project below.

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Mitch Unleashes "Better For You" Ft. YG, Ty Dolla $ign & More
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject