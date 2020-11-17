Mitch Unleashes "Better For You" Ft. YG, Ty Dolla $ign & More

Mitch has been one of the most promising new voices coming out of the West. Though music was never an intentional career choice, his God-given talent has evident led him to a path of being a musician by trade. This past Friday, he returned with his latest project, Better For You. Laced with eight songs, Mitch includes a ton of talent to help bring his vision to life, especially his 4Hunnid homies. YG makes two appearances on the tracklist including on a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. Other features on the project include BEAM, Yung Pinch, YG, Ann Marie, Day Sulan and Illham.

Blurring the lines between R&B and hip-hop, Better For You is a more potent showing of the 4Hunnid signee's potential. Peep the project below.