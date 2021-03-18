For the last couple of years now, one of the most slandered quarterbacks in the entire NFL has been Mitch Trubisky. After being picked ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, fans had high expectations for Trubisky although he was never able to match up. This past year, he had his job taken away by Nick Foles and just a couple of days ago, the team signed Andy Dalton which all but marked the end of his time with the franchise.

On Thursday, Tribuski's departure from Chicago was confirmed as according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, he has officially signed a brand new deal with the Buffalo Bills. Now, Trubisky will be a backup behind Josh Allen, and he will only be in Buffalo for one season.

This is a move that helps add some depth to the Bills' QB roster. After Allen had an MVP-worthy season, the Bills were in need of someone with starting experience to back him up in case anything goes awry. While it may not be the most ideal situation for Trubisky, a contract is a contract and the Bills are giving him an opportunity to rejuvenate his career.

The QB carousel has been something to behold this offseason and there will certainly be more moves in the coming weeks. Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH, as we continue to bring you up to date NFL coverage.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images