Mitch Trubisky is easily one of the most disrespected quarterbacks in the entire NFL. Over the last year, Trubisky has received criticism for his inaccurate passes that kept the Chicago Bears out of the postseason. Trubisky has proven himself to be competent when he wants to be but over the past season, fans have turned on him. In fact, the Bears recently traded for Nick Foles and are planning on making him the starter.

Now, a restaurant in Chicago is taking its own digs at the QB. Of course, we are in the midst of a pandemic and are being encouraged to practice social distancing. The restaurant decided to leave a note encouraging its patrons to maintain their distance and they did it in the most hilarious way possible: by comparing the distance between people to by how much Trubisky misses his receivers by.

“During this Coronavirus outbreak, remember to remain at least 10 feet away from others. If you’re wondering how far that is, picture a Bears wide receiver and then imagine where Trubisky threw the pass. That distance is about 10 feet," the note said.

This note immediately went viral on social media, as it should. Jokes at Trubisky's expense seem to do well on Twitter and this was no exception. If anything, it just goes to show how brutal Chicago sports fans can be.