Mitch Trubisky has been one of the most scrutinized quarterbacks in all of the NFL this season thanks to his lackluster play with the Chicago Bears. Last season, he wasn't the most impressive player but he looked as though he could do some serious damage this year with a full season of being a starter under his belt. Instead, Trubisky has been one of the biggest disappointments in the league this year and it has been pretty detrimental to the Bears who sit at a record of 3-5.

Trubisky recently spoke about dealing with criticism and how he has turned off the TV's in the Bears facility because he is sick and tired of people ripping him to shreds. During the latest episode of ESPN's Get Up, Damien Woody laced into Trubisky for his comments while insider Adam Schefter went on a bit of a rare rant of his own.

"If you can't handle some criticism, then you don't need to be the quarterback," Schefter said.

The entire panel couldn't seem to believe that Trubisky would say something like this so publically considering how it's a pretty embarrassing admission. When you're the quarterback, you're going to have to deal with people saying bad things about you and so far, Trubisky doesn't seem like he can handle himself very well.