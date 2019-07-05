Believe it or not, Mitch Trubisky is currently the NFL player with whom sports bettors have placed an inordinate amount of confidence in, entering next season. According to Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, the Bears' QB earned the distinction by amassing the highest total bets (governing the MVP race in 2019). Second, to Trubisky in total bets, sits Baker Mayfield of the new-look Cleveland Browns. In third and 4th respectively, sit two running backs: Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott. Raiders' QB Derek Carr sits a distant 5th.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

While Trubisky's popularity amongst bettors is a telling sign that Chicago is trending up entering 2019, it does not, however, make him the odds-on favorite to garner the MVP trophy ahead of players like Patrick Mahomes or a rehabilitated Carson Wentz. Caesar has Trubisky within a 75-1 probability of winning the award, a number that is expected to drop even further if bettors continue in the trend.

Part of the rationale is attributed to Chicago's coach Matt Nagy's preference of a pass-friendly offense - benefitting who else but Michell Tribusky, the closest thing the Bears have had to a franchise quarterback since Jim McMahon in the '80s. If you were a betting person, who'd be your pick for next season's MVP race. Comment below.

