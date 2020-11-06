mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mitch & YG Team Up For Rap-R&B Vibe On "Go Live"

Erika Marie
November 06, 2020 02:23
113 Views
00
0
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Go Live
Mitch & YG

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

YG and his 4Hunnid artist come together on a smooth—yet racy—single.


He's staking his claim as the next rap record label mogul. YG has been diligently working on his 4Hunnid label as he crafts the careers of his rising artists, and recently he's made an appearance on their records. Back in August, YG and his 4Hunnid artist Day Sulan came together for their club-heavy track "Equinox," and last month, he dropped off his album My Life 4Hunnid. On Friday (November 6), the "Go Loko" rapper united with his other artist, Mitch, for a more mellow vibe on "Go Live."

This latest single from Mitch and YG has a laid-back production that may not have people jumping around in the clubs, but its racy lyrics will certainly catch attention from fans. YG breaks the R&B crooner's delivery but the artists still pair well on the track. Stream "Go Live" by Mitch and YG and let us know what you think about this slow burner.

Quotable Lyrics

Damn, she goin' pogo on my stick
Baby is a pro, I must admit
Make me wanna take her down in public
F*ckin' in the car like it's nothing

Mitch
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  113
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Mitch YG
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mitch & YG Team Up For Rap-R&B Vibe On "Go Live"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject