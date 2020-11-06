Mitch & YG Team Up For Rap-R&B Vibe On "Go Live"

He's staking his claim as the next rap record label mogul. YG has been diligently working on his 4Hunnid label as he crafts the careers of his rising artists, and recently he's made an appearance on their records. Back in August, YG and his 4Hunnid artist Day Sulan came together for their club-heavy track "Equinox," and last month, he dropped off his album My Life 4Hunnid. On Friday (November 6), the "Go Loko" rapper united with his other artist, Mitch, for a more mellow vibe on "Go Live."

This latest single from Mitch and YG has a laid-back production that may not have people jumping around in the clubs, but its racy lyrics will certainly catch attention from fans. YG breaks the R&B crooner's delivery but the artists still pair well on the track. Stream "Go Live" by Mitch and YG and let us know what you think about this slow burner.

Quotable Lyrics

Damn, she goin' pogo on my stick

Baby is a pro, I must admit

Make me wanna take her down in public

F*ckin' in the car like it's nothing