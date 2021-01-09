Mistah F.A.B Kicks The Year Off With "Trippy Drippy"

Mistah F.A.B has been working. The ever-influential Bay Area rapper has not only penned major hits for some of your favorite artists but his own output is incredible. He's put out countless mixtapes, albums, and EPs over the year without showing even a glimpse of slowing down anytime soon. He's easily one of the hardest working rappers out of the West Coast.

To kick off the year, he blessed fans with a brand new album titled, Trippy Drippy. The new project arrives after a prolific run in 2020 that included the release of I Miss Hyphy. Trippy Drippy is 13 songs in length with no features in sight.

Check out Mistah F.A.B's new project Trippy Drippy below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of the project.