Mistah F.A.B Brings Snoop Dogg & T.I. On Board For "That's Him"

Mistah F.A.B is undoubtedly a legend from the Bay. The OG hasn't slowed down over the years, either. He's delivered several projects in recent times including four this year. Earlier this year, he released Mistah F.A.B. Presents Stan Pablo: Brickphones & Beepers. The project produced the single, "That's Him" that delivers chilling West Coast bass and a funky bounce.

It's gained steam over the months since its April release and now, the Bay Area legend has unleashed a smooth remix for the players featuring T.I. and Snoop Dogg. The pair deliver that slick talk with a smooth cadence that you'd only expect from artists like Snoop and T.I.

Word on road is that there's a remix with G-Eazy that's currently floating around. Keep your eyes peeled for that to drop on DSPs this week.

Quotable Lyrics

Big cars, big jewels

Big boss, big shoes

Top story on the evening news

Sucka free so I never lose

OG, n***a, paid my dues

Dope era for a bitch to choose

I got a bitch ask a lot of questions

My other bitch just obey the rules