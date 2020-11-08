mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mistah F.A.B Brings Snoop Dogg & T.I. On Board For "That's Him"

Aron A.
November 08, 2020 16:39
1.1K Views
30
2
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

That's Him (Remix)
Mistah F.A.B. Feat. Snoop Dogg & T.I.

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Mistah F.A.B delivers a smooth player anthem with the assistance of Snoop Dogg & T.I. for the "That's Him" remix.


Mistah F.A.B is undoubtedly a legend from the Bay. The OG hasn't slowed down over the years, either. He's delivered several projects in recent times including four this year. Earlier this year, he released Mistah F.A.B. Presents Stan Pablo: Brickphones & Beepers. The project produced the single, "That's Him" that delivers chilling West Coast bass and a funky bounce.

It's gained steam over the months since its April release and now, the Bay Area legend has unleashed a smooth remix for the players featuring T.I. and Snoop Dogg. The pair deliver that slick talk with a smooth cadence that you'd only expect from artists like Snoop and T.I. 

Word on road is that there's a remix with G-Eazy that's currently floating around. Keep your eyes peeled for that to drop on DSPs this week.

Quotable Lyrics
Big cars, big jewels
Big boss, big shoes
Top story on the evening news
Sucka free so I never lose
OG, n***a, paid my dues
Dope era for a bitch to choose
I got a bitch ask a lot of questions
My other bitch just obey the rules

Mistah F.A.B.
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  2
  1.1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Mistah F.A.B. Snoop Dogg T.I.
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mistah F.A.B Brings Snoop Dogg & T.I. On Board For "That's Him"
30
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject