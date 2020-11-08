Mistah F.A.B Brings Snoop Dogg & T.I. On Board For "That's Him"

Mistah F.A.B is undoubtedly a legend from the Bay. The OG hasn't slowed down over the years, either. He's delivered several projects in recent times including four this year. Earlier this year, he released Mistah F.A.B. Presents Stan Pablo: Brickphones & Beepers. The project produced the single, "That's Him" that delivers chilling West Coast bass and a funky bounce.
It's gained steam over the months since its April release and now, the Bay Area legend has unleashed a smooth remix for the players featuring T.I. and Snoop Dogg. The pair deliver that slick talk with a smooth cadence that you'd only expect from artists like Snoop and T.I.
Word on road is that there's a remix with G-Eazy that's currently floating around. Keep your eyes peeled for that to drop on DSPs this week.
Quotable Lyrics
Big cars, big jewels
Big boss, big shoes
Top story on the evening news
Sucka free so I never lose
OG, n***a, paid my dues
Dope era for a bitch to choose
I got a bitch ask a lot of questions
My other bitch just obey the rules