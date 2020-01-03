Mist Drops Off Brand New Banger "Savage"

UK rapper Mist had a hell of a 2019. Although filled with ups and downs, he did find his way in the top 10 of the UK song charts and opening up for Drake at O2 Arena in London. As we enter 2020, he returns with his highly anticipated single, "Savage." With tinges of UK Drill and a heap of dancehall influence, "Savage" is a banger that'll surely make waves across the clubs in the coming months.

The rapper's been making waves over the last five years but he's yet to release his official debut album. With a deal with Warner Bros. and his own imprint Sickmade Ent, we're excited to see what Mist has in store for the new year. Keep your eyes peeled and peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

2017 bricks, still brought the pack in

Puff puff pass it, catch 'em lackin' with my cannon

Birmingham assassin, yeah I burn 'em with a passion