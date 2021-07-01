mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mist & Burna Boy Are Living Large On "Rollin'"

Aron A.
June 30, 2021 20:58
Rollin'
Mist Feat. Burna Boy

Mist and Burna Boy are about to shut down the clubs with this one.


It's been a while since we've heard from UK rapper Mist. In fact, we haven't really heard much music from him since the end of 2020. The rapper's last release was "Cemetary Walks," an emotional record detailing the friends he's lost from the streets. Fans have been hoping a new anthem would arrive soon, and surely enough, he's back with a massive record to shut down the summer with some assistance from the African Giant, Burna Boy.

Together, they unite for the release of "Rollin'," an upbeat banger that flips a sample from Donell Jones’s “U Know What’s Up." The two artists tackle a dancehall-inspired beat celebrating women, wealth, and the good life.

The new single from Mist comes with the announcement of his forthcoming BBC show, Gassed Up.

Quotable Lyrics
Came a long way from the slums
Straight outta Birmingham
Glass full of rum, gyal wan' share pum-pum
It's for the lads, I don't really want none

