Missy Elliott's "Rain" Redefined How Many Artists Approached Hip Hop

One of music's most sought-after innovators is being celebrated as Missy Elliott rings in her 51st birthday. It is difficult to label Misdemeanor as she has taken over the industry for decades as a hitmaking singer, actress, dancer, choreographer, rapper, songwriter, producer, and more, and with a beloved reputation in the game, it comes as no surprise that her peers, as well as her global fanbase, flooded her with well wishes.

We wanted to highlight Missy's talents for her special day, so we're taking it back to 1997 when she shared her debut studio album, Supa Dupa Fly. Missy executive produced her Platinum-selling project alongside her best friend and collaborator Timbaland, and it was a record that helped map out an unmatched career.

As the world celebrates Missy Elliott, stream "Rain," one of her earliest hits and one that continues to be a cultural staple in Hip Hop. Happy Birthday to a gamechanger!

Quotable Lyrics

When the rain hits my window

I take and me some Indo

Me and Timbaland, ooh, we sang a jangle

We so tight, that you get our styles tangled

Sway on dosie-do like you loco

Can we get kinky tonight? Like Coko, so-so

You don't wanna play with my yo-yo

I smoke my hydro on the D-Low